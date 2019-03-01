King Abdullah II of Jordan phones PM; conveys his concern over Pak-India escalation

ISLAMABAD, March 1 (APP):King Abdullah II of Jordan Friday made a phone call to Prime Minister Imran Khan and conveyed his concern over the escalating situation between Pakistan and India.

He congratulated the prime minister on his statesman-like approach towards handling this difficult situation. He also offered Jordan’s mediation to help deescalate the crisis.

The prime minister briefed King Abdullah II about his initiatives to maintain peace between Pakistan and India for sake of the people of the two countries and region.

He reiterated that the core issue between the two countries remained the issue of Kashmir that needs to be resolved as per the UN Resolutions.

The prime minister said his government agenda was to promote peace and prosperity for the people of Pakistan through poverty alleviation and social welfare programs.

However, the war hysteria unleashed in India was threatening peace of the region.

The prime minister thanked King Abdullah II for his offer of mediation and also invited him to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.