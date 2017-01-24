Khurram briefs EU parliamentarians on improvements in Pakistan Trade Regime

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce, Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan Tuesday briefed senior officials of European Commission and members of European Parliament on various steps being taken by the government of Pakistan to improve conditions of productions in Pakistan.

The minister informed them about Pakistan’s achievements in terms of improving law and order and human rights situation in the country, according to statement issued by the ministry here.

Khurram held meetings with EU Commissioner for Trade Ms. Cecilia Malmstrom, Deputy Secretary General for Global and Economic Affairs, EEAS Mr. Cristian Leffler.

He also met with MEP Jean Lambert, Chair of the South Asia delegation and addressed members of the delegation, the statement added.

The Minister was of the view that focus of Pakistan has shifted towards strengthening its economy through trade rather than aid.

He accentuated correlation of economic progress with peace and stability of any country and said that economic and social indicators were on the rise in Pakistan.