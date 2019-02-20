K-Electric,NIP Signs MoU worth Rs.1.8 billion for construction of grid station for BQIP

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce,Textile, Industries,Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood Wednesday said current government was focusing on creating enabling environment for the businesses to grow and contribute in the economic development in the country.

Special drive has been started by the PM Adviser on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood to address the chronic issues in the Industrial Zones of the country so that the business could grow and flourish in these zones,said in statement issued by Ministry of Commerce here.