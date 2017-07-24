Junior Squash Team leaves for Japan Open Junior Squash Championship

PESHAWAR, July 24 (APP): Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation and former world champion, Qamar Zaman Khan has said that country was brimming with new talent and youth have the potential to restore the lost position of the country in field of squash.

He said this while seeing off out going team for Japan Open Junior

Squash Championship under the supervision of Coach Wazir Khan.

The team including Khushal Riaz Khan, Uzair Shaukat, Rashid Dolat, Bilal Ahmed Khan and Asadullah Khan will participate in the Japan junior open that will be held at Yokohama city of Japan from July 25 to 28th, next Qamar Zaman gave necessary instructions and guidance to the outgoing team players saying that Pakistan Squash Federation under the leadership of Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman and Air- Vice Marshal Shahid Alvi was working for the promotion of Squash in the country.

Legendary Squash Player Mr Qamar Zaman said that participation of

international squash players in the national event held recently in the country was a good omen for the future prospects of Squash.

Highlighting significance of Japan Open Junior Squash championship, he

said that it was an important category in the Junior Squash and added that the country will perform well in the upcoming games given the teamsâ€™ preparations.

Earlier, Coach Wazir Khan briefed the Vice President Mr Qamar Zaman

about the training and fitness of the outgoing players.