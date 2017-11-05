Judo player represents Pakistan in `Leadership of Young Women in OIC states’ programme

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP):A 21 year young player of Judo, Aqsa Hussain will represent Pakistan in the program on “Leadership and Entrepreneurship of Young Women in OIC Member and Observer States” at Republic of Turkey.

The one week program will be held at Ankara and Istanbul, Republic of Turkey is being commenced from November 2nd to 10th. She has won gold and silver medals at national judo championships and has already been nominated to participate in the international sports events at Thailand and UAE.

Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Rabiya Javeri Agha, informed that on the request of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they followed a transparent and fair process to identify young women official sourcws said.

She further stated that the Ministry of Family and Social Policies, Republic of Turkey invited Member States and Observer States requested to nominate five candidates having demonstrable success or potential leadership qualities in the fields of education media, politics, arts, sports and business between the age of 18-30 years.

Rabiya Javeri further added that since devolution in 2011, Ministry of Human Rights is focal point to represent Pakistan at national and international level on matter related to gender.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, therefore, requested Ministry of Human Rights to forward names of five young women in the fields of education media, politics, arts, sports and business.

The Secretary said the Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with Federal and Provincial departments identified young women and after thorough scrutiny, finalized six young women having representation from all provinces in all required fields and forwarded six nominations to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they told APP.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs after conducting interviews of all candidates forwarded the nominations to the Turkish government. Aqsa Hussain has been selected by Ministry of Family and Social Policy, Republic of Turkey to participate as an observer in the program. Rabiya Javeri Agha congratulated Aqsa and wished her best of luck in her future.

She expects that Aqsa Hussain will carry forward the agenda of sports in her province and widely all over the country.

Junaid Khan, Director General, Directorate of Sports and Youth, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appreciated the efforts of Ministry of Human Rights in following transparent and fair process through which players like Aqsa Hussain got chance to be selected at international level.

He congratulated Aqsa Hussain and stated that it’s a privilege for his Directorate that she has competed at all Pakistan level and has finally been selected by Turkish Government.

He wished Aqsa Hussain best of luck and hoped to work in close collaboration with Ministry of Human Rights in promotion of women in the field of sports. Informing about promotion of sports at the provincial level, he said that the Directorate is working tirelessly for promotion of sports in the Province.

The Government has successfully completed establishment of 100 play grounds at Tehsil level and construction of state-of-the-arts sports complexes at divisional level is also underway. Schemes like endowment fund, scholarships and sponsorships are also providing financial assistance to the players.

The Sports Directorate will be holding biggest provincial under 23 games this year in which about 11 thousand male and female players will participate, he added further. Lastly he stated that Pakistan is committed to revive the old glory of Pakistan as a sports champion nation and would leave no stone unturned to help sports champions in realizing their true potential.

