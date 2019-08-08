Jashan-e-Azadi sports events to create national zeal: DG, SBP

LAHORE, Aug 08 (APP):Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Thursday that Sports Board Punjab is organizing sports competitions across the province to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner.

“Our players must bring discipline among themselves. SBP will continue to hold such events in future,” he said this while addressing the Jashan-e-Azadi sports competitions prize distribution ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Thursday.

He also distributed prizes among top performers of Jashan-e-Azadi sports competitions held under the auspices of SBP and Lahore Divisional Sports Office at a colourful ceremony.