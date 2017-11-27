Japan embassy celebrates 84th birthday of emperor Akihito

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Takashi Kurai, Monday highlighted Pak-Japan relations and its significance for the people of the two countries while addressing the 84th birthday celebrations of Emperor Akihito here.

The Emperor Akihito acceded to the Chrysanthemum Throne upon the death of his father, Emperor Showa (Hirohito), in 1989. The role of the Emperor of Japan has historically alternated between a largely ceremonial symbolic role and that of an actual imperial ruler.

The ceremony was marked with a cake cutting ceremony after playing anthems of the two countries. The ceremony was attended by a large number of politicians, ambassadors and officials besides prominent citizens.

The ambassador Takashi Kurai also pointed out completing 65th year of establishing diplomatic relations with Pakistan and elaborated various projects in Pakistan which have been completed and were being completed with the financial and technical support of government of Japan.