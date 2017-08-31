International TVET conference concludes

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): The international TVET conference
titled “Regional Program -Skills for Youth Employability through
Industrial Linkages”, concluded here Thursday with a focus on
devising an action plan to enhance institute and industry linkage to
foster employability.
The four day-long conference was organized by National
Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in
collaboration with Colombo Plan Staff College (CPSC).
Delegates from each country presented their experience in
implementing successful industry-institute linkages. Various models
of achieving the said objectives were put forth.
On the concluding day of the workshop, the delegates gave
their recommendations for improving institute industry linkage. TVET
experts from Malaysia, Philippines Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand,
Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, and Pakistan participated in
the conference.
In addition to the foreign delegates, the conference was
attended by officers of NAVTTC, representatives of training
providers and industry.
While expressing their sentiments about their stay in
Pakistan, the delegates said that they were extremely impressed by
the warmth and hospitality of Pakistani organizers especially
NAVTTC.
They were also impressed by the beauty of Islamabad and were
carrying very pleasant memories. The Director General of CPSC Dr.
Ramhari Lamichhane thanked all the delegates and said that the event
would not have been possible without the untiring efforts of the
entire team of NAVTTC.
Zulkefil M. Ibrahim, the representative of Malaysia expressed
his heartfelt gratitude to NAVTTC for the hospitality and
specifically praised the people of Pakistan for their welcoming
attitude towards the guests.
He admired the leadership of Executive Director of NAVTTC and
his contribution in engaging the regional partners in the
development of TVET sector.
S. Parameswaram from Sri Lanka appreciated the team work of
the organizers and the collective efforts of NAVTTC reforming TVET
sector. The delegate from Maldives Abubakuru Sohail appreciated the
dynamic leadership of Executive Director Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema.
While concluding the conference, Executive Director, NAVTTC
said that the learning process continues from cradle to grave. While
praising the Malaysian Cluster model of TVET institutes he said that
this model may be replicated in Pakistan to develop new centers of
excellence in the country.
He also recalled that NAVTTC has been successfully organizing
skill competitions on provincial as well as national level on the
lines of developed countries.
This has not only increased youth’s interest in technical
training but has also improved the level of skills and quality of
training resulting in improved chances of employability.
The participating youth get jobs there and then at these skill
competitions by virtue of presence of industry representatives. This
is indeed a game changer for Pakistan in terms of youth
employability. Creating industry’s linkages and partnership among
various stakeholders is a major challenge faced by TVET sector not
only in Pakistan but also in the region.
In this regard such conferences provide excellent opportunity
to create long lasting international partnerships. He further said
that this forum should be utilized to bridge the gap between
industry and TVET institutes and will help bring in more investment
from the industry for the uplift of TVET sector.
