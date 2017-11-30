Interior Ministry sets up Control room to monitor law and order situation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):The Ministry of Interior has established a Control Room to monitor the law and order situation during 11-13 Rabi-ul-Awal (1439 Hijri) processions falling on November 30, December 1st and 2nd across the country.

The Control Room has been established in 4th Floor S-block Ministry of Interior, Pak Secretariat, according to notification issued here Thursday.

The control room could reached on telephone lines including 051-9211223, 051-9211224 and fax numbers 051-9211225, 051-9211226.

According to notification, the officers of the Ministry would be on duty in two shifts from 08:00 am to 08:00 p.m and 08:00 p.m to 08:00 a.m.

The staff of the monitoring room would ensure coordination and liaison with the Home departments of the provinces and regions.

They would also promptly disseminate threat alerts, if any, to all the stakeholders and transmit special reports, incident reports to the quarters concerned besides monitoring situation through electronic media reports.

Arrangements for mobile jamming in case of emergency on request of the concerned provinces or regions would also be managed by the cell in addition to other duties related to Rabi-ul-Awal processions, the notification added.