Indian Deputy High Commissioner summoned on Ceasefire violations on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, J.P. Singh on Friday and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Chirikot and Nezapir sectors on 17 November 2017, resulting in the shahadat of 2 civilians (Rasheeda Begum, resident of Truthi village and Muhammad Haneef, resident of Nezapir), and injuries to 5 others, including 2 women.

According to foreign office spokesman, India despite calls for restraint, continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out more than 1300 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the shahadats of 52 innocent civilians and injuries to 170 others, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016.

The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary. He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.