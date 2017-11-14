Indian ceasefire violation: Elderly woman embraces shahadat

RAWALPINDI, Nov 14 (APP):Indian forces committed ceasefire violation along Line of Control (LOC) and targetted Kakuta village in

Chirikot sector on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a 75-year-old woman namely Mehmooda Begum embraced shahadat due to firing. “Indian bunkers engaged by

Pakistani troops,” the ISPR statement added.