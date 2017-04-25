India informed about visits of Census teams along LOC

ISLAMABAD, April 25 (APP): Pakistan Army on Tuesday apprised Indian authorities through hotline contact about the visits of census teams to the areas along Line of Control for conducting of demographic process.

According to Inter Services Public Relations here on Tuesday, “Phase-2 of the census also entails movement of civil and military enumerators to designated Districts including villages and houses located close to LOC.

“As part of confidence building measures and afford requisite fore-warning, Indian Army has been approached through Hotline Contact and asked to inform ground troops about movement of civil and military enumerators to civil populated areas lying close to LOC in AJ&K and Gilgit Baltistan.

“The step is aimed at ensuring safety and security of civil and military personnel in wake of unprovoked targeting and persistent ceasefire violations by Indian Army.

“Earlier, similar arrangement was resorted prior to commencement of Census, Phase-1.”

The second part of the Census process was kicked off in 87 districts alongwith Rawalpindi on Tuesday.