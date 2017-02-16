Imran linked Nawaz Sharif with Panama Papers for political reasons: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said though name of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was not mentioned

in Panama papers but PTI Chairman Imran Khan has made a deliberate

attempt to link him with the case for political reasons.

Talking to media persons outside Supreme Court, she said that Nawaz Sharif was perhaps the first prime minister in the world who has abdicated his legal immunity and presented himself for accountability.

The Prime Minister’s counsel did not contest the maintainability of the case as Nawaz Sharif himself wanted that allegations against his name, should be cleared.

The minister said that authenticated and verified documents as a proof regarding property transfer and money trail have been submitted in the court and if Imran Khan has any objection, he should bring counter evidence in the court, instead of leveling unsubstantiated allegations.

The minister said that Imran Khan was trying to give the impression that no documents and proofs have been presented by the PML-N counsels which was wrong and as Information Minister it was her responsibility to unravel the truth before the nation.

She said on the other hand PTI team presented only newspaper clippings and forged documents in the court and no proofs were

given to counter PML-N documents.

She said Nawaz Sharif was the only Prime Minister in the history of Pakistan who has won the mandate of the people thrice.

She said Pakistan was fortunate that it had a visionary leader like Nawaz Sharif as its prime minister who has made the defence of the country impregnable and revived the economy besides launching record number of energy projects. The Health Insurance programme is also a gift from the Prime Minister to the nation, she added.

Today, she said the counsel of Sharif family, Salman Akram Raja has completed his arguments. She said that Imran Khan has been repeating the same arguments for the last nine months.

She said PTI had been repeatedly hurling allegations regarding money laundering, tax evasion and ownership of London flats in 1990s as well as claiming that Maryam Nawaz was beneficial owner of that property.

She said that the PML-N leadership still wanted Imran Khan to focus on serving the people rather than wasting his time on drawing up mere feasibilities of the projects.

She said Imran should stop creating hurdles in development process, abandon politics based on falsehood in the next nineteen months and play a constructive role in the progress of the country.

The minister said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also loves people of KPK and wants to initiate a comprehensive programme inclusive of security, transport, health and education projects.

She offered that Imran Khan should join hands with the government to get these projects implemented and executed in the KPK province.