Holding APA conference a positive, constructive move: Zubaida Jalal

QUETTA, Oct 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal on Monday hailed the holding of a three-day conference of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in Gwadar, saying that this would had a very positive and constructive impact on the entire region.

In a statement issued here, she said that appearance of more than 100 delegates and Parliamentarians from 26 countries in the conference at Gwadar was an honor for Balochistan’s people.

She said that Gwadar would not only be the center of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but

would transform into a pivot of socio-economic activities in the future.

She applauded the initiatives taken by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani for organizing Asian

Parliamentary Assembly (APA) conference, saying that a new era of economic prosperity would begin in the region with a successful commencement of three-day APA Conference in Gwadar.

The federal minister said that the law and order situation for foreign trade and investment in

Balochistan has also been improved.