Hockey series between Dar Academy and Sargodha

LAHORE, Jan 25 (APP)- Dar Hockey Academy will play a three match series against Government HS 47-NB, Sargodha from January 27-29 at National Hockey Stadium here.

It will be the third such series which the Dar Academy will be playing

in recent week to provide quality competition to its colts.

Two weeks back, the academy had invited Saeed Anwar Academy, Sheikhupura and Chand Bagh school, Muridke.Last week, Dar HA played a very exciting 3 match series against Faisalabad district’s best school team, Govt Islamia High School, Gatti.

HS 47-NB, Sargodha is leading team of Sargodha and is the winner of

2016 Sargodha district school competition which was participated by 16 schools.

The Sargodha school team is coached by Hassan Shah, a former junior international.

Taqueer Dar, the president of Dar Academy,while talking to APP on Wednesday termed such hockey series beneficial for exposing the young talent to competitive hockey .

“Our academy is serving as a pipe line to produce talented players for

national junior team and it is heartening sign that a number of our junior players are part of the national senior and junior teams, “he said.

He expressed his gratitude to the Sports Board Punjab for providing the boarding and lodging facilities to the visiting teams.