Great scope for expanding Pak-Turkish trade: Turkish envoy

KARACHI, Nov 19 (APP):Turkish Consul General in Karachi,

Murat M. Onart, has said there is great scope for expanding

Turkish-Pakistan bilateral trade.

This was stated by the Turkish envoy, Murat M. Onart,

at a farewell reception here, says a statement on Sunday.

Onart returns to Turkey in December after serving for

six years in Karachi.

He added Turkey’s main focus in Pakistan is infrastructure

projects besides energy and finance sectors.

The Turkish envoy said, “Pakistan is just like my home and

lived in the cosmopolitan city of Karachi and made thousands of

friends who showered love and affection, and opened their hearts

and homes to me.”

“Turkey and Pakistan are two brothers who are always there

for each other,” he further remarked.

The reception was hosted in his honour by Azeem Quraishi on

behalf of Avari Hotels chain board of management.

The Turkish diplomat further said he would always cherish

the fond memories of his sojourn in Karachi as he had enjoyed

every moment of his assignment.

He said 100 Turkish firms were operating in Pakistan in

these and other sectors while 158 Pakistanis companies were

operating in Turkey.

He asked Pakistan travel sector to explore the tourism

potential as Pakistanis would find themselves warmly welcomed

in Turkey.

Earlier, the General Manager Avari Hotels, Azeem Quaraishi,

in his welcome address said Murat M. Onart is a great friend

of Pakistan who has strived day and night to present a positive

image of Pakistan since his arrival in 2011.