Govt taking steps for revival of economy : Nadeem Afzal Chan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Spokesman for Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan said on Wednesday that the PTI government is busy in taking important steps for the revival of economy and also looking forward to take the country’s industrial, trade and social sector development on priority.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government is also playing important role in ensuring friendly environment for the business community and in this regard, working on long-term and short-term strategy for the betterment and revival of the country’s economy.

He alleged that PML-N in its tenures while privatizing the national institutions, badly damaged the economy of the country.

Chan said General Election-2018 was first which conducted with fair and free manner in the history of the country without any institution’s support. While PML-N leadership had started its political career with the support of General Retired Jilani, he added.

To a question, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said the present problems which were faced by the country are results of wrong policies of the previous governments. The present PTI government is not responsible of bad condition of financial matters of the country, he added.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said PML-N ruined the PIA, Steel Mills and other national institutions and inflicted loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

To a question about opening of MQM offices in Karachi and other cities of the Sindh, he said MQM is a democratic party and has all rights to run the political affairs independently.

He said PTI leadership is taking measures to ensure better co-operation between both the parties over the coming developmental projects.

He said that the government is well aware of the issues of the people and will play its role to address it, adding that the issues faced by the country will also be addressed on priority basis.

To another question, he said that the courts are independent in the country and also issuing decisions independently.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is very sincere with the country and taking many steps to raise the living standrad of the poor people and in this regard several steps have been taken for the uplift and development of the poor masses of the country.