Govt taking all possible steps to rid country of polio virus: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the government was taking every possible step to rid the country of crippling polio virus.

In a tweet , she said the nation was united and determined for a healthy Pakistan.

The special assistant appealed the people to play their role in polio eradication by fully supporting the polio eradication campaign.

She noted that it was essential that children get vaccination against polio. In this regard, more awareness is being created amongst masses.

The SAPM said polio vaccination would guarantee a healthy Pakistan.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said polio workers deserve appreciation who, despite being the victim at the hands of extremists, were discharging their responsibilities with complete devotion.