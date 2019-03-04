ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that after overcoming the most difficult challenge of stabilizing economy during the first six months of government, the focus was now on promotion of economic growth in the country.

With trade and Investment being an important pillar of the present government’s foreign policy, there was positive sentiment among the international community towards the country’s economy which needed to be capitalized, he added.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during the meeting with a delegation of business community leaders and representatives.

Since the government was working on a comprehensive plan to encourage non-tax payers and informal sectors to join the documented economy, the Prime Minister had invited the business community leaders to give their input and recommendations.