Govt mobilizing available resources to resolve problems: Asif

SIALKOT, Apr 2 (APP): Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that all available resources are being mobilized to resolve the problems of people.

Addressing an open court at PML-N house on Sunday, he said the basic objectives of holding the open court was to list the problems and to take appropriate steps for resolving them.

Asif stated that welfare of the people was top on agenda of the government and several steps had already been taken to facilitate the masses.

The federal minister listen to the problems of male, females and students and directed the concerned high-ups to address their issues at earliest.