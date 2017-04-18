Govt committed to protect minorities’ rights: Sardar Yousaf

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Tuesday said that the government is committed to ensure protecting the fundamental rights of all minorities living in the country.

“It is a moral and national obligation of our nation to protect the constitutional rights of Christians and all other minorities, living in Pakistan as enshrined in our Constitution,” the minister said while addressing the function held here in connection with the Easter.

He lauded the contributions of the Christian community in struggle for the creation of Pakistan and its national development and added they will continue to play their proactive role in the progress and stability of Pakistan.

He reassured the Christian community and all other minorities that Pakistan belonged to them and stressed that the country’s peace and prosperity lay in the unity of all Pakistanis.

He said that the government has taken the concrete steps for the welfare of minorities. He added the Constitution of Pakistan has provided a guarantee for equal rights and complete protection for all minorities.

“We are determined to work for the uplift and welfare of all minorities so that they can contribute to the progress and development of the country like their Muslim brethren.”

He said that in these times, the need for unity and interfaith harmony has assumed paramount importance. “With combined efforts and collective resolve we will defeat the forces of discord that are trying to cause serious harm to the fabric of our society.”

He said that the Father of the Nation unequivocally declared a policy of equality, freedom and security for all communities living in Pakistan, irrespective of their religion, profession and ethnic origin.