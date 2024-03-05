Strong, prosperous & democratic’ Pakistan critical to US-Pak interests: State Dept

WASHINGTON, Mar 05 (APP): The United States will engage with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to advance the two countries’ “shared interests,” a State Department Spokesperson said Monday, adding Washington values its alliance with Pakistan.

“We have said before, we value our alliance — long standing partnership — with Pakistan and have always viewed a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan is critical to United States-Pakistan interests”, Spokesperson Mathew Miller said in response to a question about PM Sharif’s election to Pakistan’s top post.

“And our engagement with new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and his government will continue to focus on advancing the shared interests,” he told his daily news briefing.