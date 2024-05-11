Crackdown against tandoors, restaurants continue

NAROWAL, May 11 (APP):Assistant Commissioner Salman Qayyum Sheikh said on Saturday that crackdown on tandoors and restaurants was continued in the district to ensure the provision of naan and roti at govt fixed rates.

The Assistant Commissioner said that Deputy Commissioner Narowal was monitoring

the prices of naan and roti, says a handout.

In this regard, under the ongoing crackdown since April 15, a total of 2,530 inspections

were conducted in restaurants, tandoors and naan/roti shops in Narowal tehsil, in which

258 shopkeepers were imposed a total fine of Rs 368,500. A case was registered and

three people were arrested.

He said that prices of 100 gram roti at Rs 15 and 120 gram naan at Rs 20 were being

ensured strictly in the district.