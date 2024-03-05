US calls Maryam’s election as first woman CM Punjab a ‘milestone’

WASHINGTON, Mar 05 (APP): The United States Monday welcomed Maryam Nawaz’s election, the first woman Chief Minister, as a “milestone in Pakistani politics.”

“We look forward to cooperating with Pakistan more broadly on integrating women more fully into the country’s political life, in the economy, including through the US Pakistan Women’s Council, civil society, and other decision-making spaces,” State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller said in response to a question at his daily news briefing.

“An inclusive Pakistan makes for a strong, prosperous country which all Pakistanis benefit from and so we are always pleased when we see cracks in the glass ceiling anywhere in the world “, Miller said.