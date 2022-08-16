Saudi crown prince leads annual ceremonial washing of Holy Kaaba

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday led the annual ceremonial washing of the Holy Kaaba, on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.

Accompanied by Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also deputy premier and defense minister, was received by Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The crown prince performed tawaf (circumambulation around the Holy Kaaba) and observed two rak’ahs of voluntary prayer.

Later, he headed to the inside of the Kaaba, where he led the washing ceremony and then performed the two rak’ahs of prayer.

Those who attended the washing ceremony included Taif Governor Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud; Jeddah Governor Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi; and a number of members of the Council of Senior Scholars, including Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid, Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad Al-Mutlaq, Sheikh Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathri, and Sheikh Bandar bin Abdulaziz Balila, and keeper of the Kaaba.

The annual customary washing of Islam’s holiest shrine was held using Zamzam water mixed with rose water, oud and other perfumes.

The washing of the Holy Kaaba is carried out as per the example set by Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

It is customary for the Saudi King or his representative to wash the Holy Kaaba from inside. Towels are used to wipe the walls of the Kaaba. The interior walls are cleansed with a white cloth dipped in rose and musk perfumes. Zamzam water mixed with rose perfume is splashed on the floor and is wiped with bare hands and palm leaves.