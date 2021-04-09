Prince Philip, officially known as the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II breathed his last in London on Friday, an announcement from the Buckingham Palace said. He was 99.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” the announcement said.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” the announcement said as flags at the Buckingham Palace and at government buildings across Britain were lowered to half-mast.

However, the Royal Standard continued to fly at Windsor Castle where The Queen is in residence.

The Duke of Edinburgh was the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He was Patron, President or member of more than 780 organisations and supported several charities.

As condolences started pouring in from world leaders the palace announced that an Online Book of Condolence was now available on the Royal website for those who wish to send a personal message of condolence: https://bit.ly/3rZF8tT while the updates can be checked at http://royal.uk

News channels showed people place flowers outside Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.

The Royal Family however asked the people that due to the current public health situation, Books of Condolence will not be available to sign, and urged them to consider making a donation to a charity instead of leaving floral tributes in memory of The Duke.

The Westminister Abbey’s tenor bell tolled for 99 times, once for each year of the life of Prince Philip.

Following the death of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, the Abbey's tenor bell has begun tolling 99 times, once for each year of his life.



The tenor bell is the largest of the Abbey's ten bells and is traditionally tolled upon the death of a member of the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/E0ep3uzp0c — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) April 9, 2021

President Dr Arif Alvi in his message said he was deeply saddened on the passing away of Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh.

“In his demise, Pakistan has lost a sincere friend.”

“In this hour of grief, our thoughts and prayers go out to Her Majesty, the Queen, the Royal family, and people of the United Kingdom.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his condolence message on the sad demise of Prince Philip said “Britain has lost a wise elder who was imbued with a unique spirit of public service.”

“His role in promoting Pakistan-UK relations will always be remembered.”

The official Twitter account of the Royal Family shared some of the moments The Duke of Edinburgh have shared together over the last 70 years.

Queen Elizabeth, President Ayub Khan and Prince Philip in an undated picture

According to the BBC from midday on Saturday, a 41-gun salute will take place for Prince Philip in cities including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, as well as in Gibraltar and at sea from Royal Navy warships, the Ministry of Defence said. They will be broadcast online and on television for the public to watch from home.

