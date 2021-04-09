ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP): Veteran journalist and former Chief News Editor of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Usman Hameed passed away after a protracted illness on Friday. He was 73.

His funeral was held in his native town Wah after the Asr prayer, which was attended by relatives and close friends. Family sources said the deceased had been bedridden for the past several months due to multiple health complications. He breathed his last at around 10:30 am today.

Late Usman Hameed, with a passion for reading and learning, was a very humble and kind-hearted person. He was known to be very good and remembering dates of events and quotes of important personalities. Being a thorough professional he served his later life as an editor as was regarded with great respect for his Hemmingway style of writing that breathed life into dull scripts.

During his 32-year meritorious services with the national news agency, Usman Hameed covered important beats and reported on the activities of the President, the Prime Minister, Foreign Office and did special assignments.

Besides holding key positions as Diplomatic Correspondent, he last served as Chief News Editor at the Central News Desk, Islamabad till his retirement in 2008.

The APP staff and management expressed deep grief over the sad demise of their senior colleague. They described him as a caring and supportive person who devoted his entire life to the national wire service. He would long be remembered for his wit and charming personality.

May Allah bless the departed soul.