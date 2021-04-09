Home Photos General Coverage Photos Commander Coast Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas with PN officials offers dua after... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Commander Coast Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas with PN officials offers dua after inauguration of Pakistan Navy Mangroves Plantation Campaign 2021 at Banbhore near Bin Qasim Fri, 9 Apr 2021, 11:09 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP45-090421 KARACHI: April 09 Commander Coast Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas with PN officials offers dua after inauguration of Pakistan Navy Mangroves Plantation Campaign 2021 at Banbhore near Bin Qasim. APP ALSO READ Commander Coast Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas plants a sapling to inaugurate Pakistan Navy Mangroves Plantation Campaign 2021 at Banbhore near Bin Qasim RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Commander Coast Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas plants a sapling to inaugurate Pakistan Navy Mangroves Plantation Campaign 2021 at Banbhore near Bin Qasim Pakistan Navy launches Mangroves plantation campaign 2021 PN Mission Commander exchanging views with Commander 1st Naval District of Islamic Republic of Iranian Navy during Pakistan Navy Ship AZMAT visit to Port...