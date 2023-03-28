PM expresses deep grief over death of Umrah pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his deep grief over death of Umrah pilgrims who were killed in a bus accident in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also prayed for the departed souls.

According to media reports, at least 20 Umrah pilgrims died and 29 others were injured after a bus carrying them overturned, collided with a bridge and caught fire in Aqaba Shaar in Asir region.