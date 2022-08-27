Pakistani community in US raising funds, relief materials to help flood-hit compatriots in Pakistan

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (APP)::Pakistani-American community members have swung into action, collecting funds and relief materials for their flood-hit compatriots in Pakistan, as rescuers in the country’s devastated areas work to evacuate thousands of marooned people.

On Friday, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, made an impassioned appeal to the Pakistani-American community to step forward and help the flood affectees in Pakistan.

To date, 66 districts in Southern Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan have been declared calamity hit, and officials said the rainfall in coming days is likely to wreak havoc in other areas.

Responding to appeals for help, the American-Pakistani Political Action Committee (APPAC), which is headed by Dr. Ijaz Ahmad, has begun an intensive campaign to raise funds to meet the urgent needs of the victims, sending emails and make phone calls to prompt its members across the country to contribute.

Assad Chaudhry, an APPAC board member, said they have already collected over $20,000 and more pledges are pouring in.

He said the money collected would be deposited in Pakistan government’s accounts devoted to flood relief.

Meanwhile, the New York Police Department’s Muslim Officers Society has also joined the effort.

In a notice posted on its website, the society said, “We are requesting everyone to keep everyone effected by the devastating floods in #Pakistan in your prayers and request you to take a moment and donate and help over 33 Million people that are impacted by #PakistanFloods .

“Every penny counts!!! Help Now!!!”

The fund-raising drive is being led by Adeel Rana, the first Pakistani deputy inspector in the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Meanwhile, the United Nations is boosting support to Pakistani authorities dealing with the devastating floods in the most affected provinces of Balochistan and Sindh.

UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the UN team, led by Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Julien Harneis, has mobilized $7 million to respond to the floods.

According to Pakistan’s Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman, over 900 people were killed during monsoon rains across the country since June this year, while 1,293 were left injured.

APP/ift