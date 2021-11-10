Pakistan set to host meeting of Troika Plus on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP): The Special Representatives and envoys for Afghanistan from China, Russian Federation, the United States and Pakistan will participate in the Troika Plus meeting to be held in Islamabad on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will inaugurate the meeting, the Foreign Office said Wednesday.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan attached high importance to the Troika Plus mechanism on the situation in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan hoped that deliberations of the Troika Plus meeting would contribute to the ongoing efforts for achieving lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.