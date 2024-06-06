Pakistan reiterates call for Hajj pilgrims to take precautions against heatstroke

Muhammad Aslam

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, Jun 6 (APP): The Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission (PHMM) on Thursday reiterated its advice for Pakistani pilgrims to take all possible precautions against potential heatstroke due to an expected severe heat wave during the Hajj days.

Following a fresh severe heat warning issued by the Saudi National Centre for Meteorology, PHMM Director Brigadier Jamil Ahmed Lakhair suggested that pilgrims use face masks and umbrellas, avoid sun exposure, and drink plenty of water, preferably ORS (Oral Rehydration Salts), to maintain their health for the Hajj days starting from the 8th of Zilhaj.

“Save your energy for the Hajj days to be spent in Mina, Muzdalifah, Arafat, and while performing Rami (stoning to devils) in Jamarat. These days are the toughest and most nerve-testing,” he cautioned while speaking to APP.

Answering a question, he said no sweating, turning the body hot with skin-dry and red, vomiting and nausea; extreme thirst, dizziness and unconsciousness were the signs and symptoms of heatstroke.

To avoid this, the PHMM head said, “A person must avoid direct heat exposure, drink plenty of water and juices, shower with cold water, avoid hot drinks… and must consult a doctor in an emergency if any of the heatstroke symptoms occur.”

In the latest warning, the Saudi National Centre for Meteorology said this year’s pilgrims could face average high temperatures of 44 degrees Celsius (111 Fahrenheit) during the Hajj, which last year saw thousands of cases of heat stress.

The forecast indicates “relative humidity of 25%, rain rates close to zero, and an average maximum temperature of 44 degrees.” Last year, more than 2,000 people suffered heat stress, according to Saudi authorities, after temperatures soared to 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit).

Brigadier Jamil said the PHMM was poised to deliver exceptional healthcare services and ensure the safety of Pakistani pilgrims undertaking the sacred journey in Saudi Arabia, but “They will have to get ready themselves for the severe hot weather conditions.”

The PHMM, led by Director Brigadier Jamil Ahmed Lakhair and comprising 400 dedicated members, is fully equipped with a substantial stock of medicines to provide optimal healthcare services to Pakistani pilgrims.

“By the grace of Allah Almighty, I am confident that the PHMM is fully equipped, prepared, and competent enough to tackle any medical emergency situation, if it arises… May God forbid, in a highly professional manner,” he vowed.

The team, working tirelessly since the start of the month-long pre-Hajj flight operation on May 9, includes various medical specialists working in shifts across two hospitals and 11 dispensaries in Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah.

The PHMM head stated that both hospitals are equipped with modern X-ray, ultrasound, and lab testing facilities where minor procedures can be performed. “Patients suffering from serious ailments, if required, are referred to Saudi hospitals for further treatment.”

In every dispensary, one doctor, two paramedics, and one pharmacist are present round the clock in different shifts, and each dispensary has an ambulance as well. Replying to a question, Brigadier Jamil said patients were provided free treatment medicines besides conducting 29 types of basic blood tests.

Brigadier Jamil assured readiness to handle any medical emergency with professionalism. This year, around 160,000 Pakistanis will perform Hajj under both government and private schemes.

Brigadier Jamil, a classified healthcare administrator and public health specialist with vast experience in command, staff, and training appointments at various healthcare setups and institutions, said the mission includes almost all types of medical specialists, including cardiologists, chest specialists, Medical Specialists, Psychiatrists, pulmonologists, pathologists, radiologists, dermatologists, gynaecologists, Public Health Specialists, Dental Surgeons, ENT and Eye Specialists.

“They are all available to serve the guests of Allah Almighty in three shifts (24/7), with ample medicines in stock,” he remarked.