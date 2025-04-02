31.6 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomestic3 shops sealed during crackdown on profiteers
Domestic

3 shops sealed during crackdown on profiteers

83
- Advertisement -
SARGODHA, Apr 02 (APP):The price control magistrates continued crackdown on profiteers and artificial price hikes during the Eid days and sealed three shops.
According to a spokesperson for the district administration, 45 price control magistrates conducted a total of 1,445 inspections across the district during three days. Shopkeepers violating price regulations were collectively fined Rs 214,500, while 22 shopkeepers were arrested, nine cases were registered, and three shops were sealed.
The spokesperson said that special focus was being placed on sugar, mutton, beef, and poultry sellers.
Strict action was being taken against shopkeepers who fail to display the official rate lists, he added.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

IRSA releases 56,800 cusecs water

SWCCI pays tribute to women’s struggles

4 illegal arms owners arrested

CM Bugti updates PM on Balochistan situation

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan