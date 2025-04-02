31.6 C
Domestic

Owners bound to run their theatres as per their undertaking: Azma

85
LAHORE, Apr 02 (APP):Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that owners of theatres are bound to run their theaters as per their undertaking.
According to official sources here on Wednesday, the minister said that owners, who would violate their undertaking, would have to face disciplinary action.
Azma Bukhari said that stage actors and actresses must play their role in making theaters the family entertainment points. Owners of theatres must provide quality recreation to people, she added. The minister said that no one was allowed to run a theatre without a licence and added that all deputy commissioners and district administration must stay in touch with representatives of the Punjab Art Council.
The minister said that no one would be allowed to spread vulgarity in the name of theatres. She said that she would pay surprise visits to different theatres across the district.
