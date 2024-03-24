ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Defence Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Sunday said that he met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and reviewed robust relations between the two countries and ways to bolster them.
On his X account he said “We also discussed recent regional and international developments and efforts to promote peace.”
He also conveyed the greetings of Saudi leadership.
KSA, Pakistan discuss ways to further strength bilateral ties: Prince Khalid
