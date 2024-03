ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): The Embassy of Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates extended its heartfelt appreciation to the Government and people of UAE for the friendly gesture of showcasing the Pakistani flag atop the magnificent Burj Khalifa on Pakistan’s National Day.

“This act of solidarity and friendship underscores the deep-rooted bond between the two nations. We are touched by the display of friendship and goodwill, ” said Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE.