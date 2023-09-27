Indian PM Modi should get clear understanding of reality now: Chinese Scholar

BEIJING, Sept 27 (APP): Indian Prime Minister Modi and his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), came to power through sensationalism and Hindutva expansionist designs, inciting about 83% of the country’s Hindus to confront about 17% of minority religious believers.

In the past, nearly 10 years of Modi’s rule, Muslims, Kashmiris, Sikhs, and minority religions and ethnic groups in the northeast of India have been ruthlessly suppressed, and thousands of non-Hindus have died under the sticks, guns and knives of Indian security forces. In addition, thousands of women belonging to religious and ethnic minority been raped and killed.

These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law in an article published by Kunlun Ce Research Institute.

He opined that due to the intolerable Hindu extremist policies of the Modi authorities, Sikhs hope to establish their own country, “Khalistan”. The Sikh separatist forces were quite active from the 1960s to the 1980s but were subjected to bloody armed suppression by the Indian authorities. In this situation, some leaders and supporters of the Sikh separatist movement fled to Western countries, where they regained their footing and gained influence.

He said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of being the mastermind behind the assassination of the famous Sikh independence leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia, Canada, which has led to sudden tensions between the two countries.

Prof. Cheng informed that Canada has the highest number of Sikhs outside of India. There are approximately 800,000 Sikhs in Canada and approximately 500,000 Sikhs in the United States. Many Sikhs said that the Sikhs living abroad generally support the establishment of an independent Sikh country in India.

Indian Prime Minister Modi has visited the United States six times since taking office in 2014, and his visit to the United States in June this year received extraordinary hospitality from US President Joe Biden. In September, leaders of the G20 gathered in New Delhi, and US President Biden clearly expressed his support for India to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. So, Narendra Modi got so excited.

However, Modi would never have expected a sudden slap in the face of himself and his regime. Perhaps at this time, Modi realized the consequences of the commonly used “carrot and stick” subterfuge by the United States and the West.

In India, which was once enslaved by the West for 190 years, the elite class, especially the current ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, by nature, despised the East and frequently indulged in flattery towards the West. I hope that the “serious diplomatic incident” between India and Canada can inject a “dose of sobriety” into Narendra Modi. India’s current GDP is only three trillion US dollars, about one-sixth of China’s.

If one day India is to join the ranks of the world’s three major economies as Narendra Modi has boasted, the pressure from the United States and the West would be greater than what China is currently facing. India should have sufficient psychological preparation for this, he added.

He said that now it seems that the Canadian government has accused Indian intelligence agencies of being involved in lotting the murder of the famous Canadian leader of the Sikh independence movement, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, not only based on reliable information from the “Five Eyes Alliance”, but also on the Canadian prior secret report to Washington for obtaining the approval of the US.

Therefore, after the incident, the United States explicitly requested India to cooperate with the investigation of relevant Canadian authorities, which fully demonstrates the close cooperation among the members of the “Five Eyes Alliance”, especially between the United States and Canada in intelligence and operations.

If, as accused by the Canadian government, the Indian government was involved in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, it indicates an issue that the Modi regime’s crackdown on religious and ethnic minorities has expanded from India to some parts of the world.

The Hindu extremism promoted by the Modi government not only undermines India’s stability and unity, but also threatens regional and global peace and security, he concluded.

APP/asg