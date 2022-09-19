FM Bilawal arrives in New York for UNGA’s 77th session

NEW YORK, Sep 19 (APP): Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, arrived in New York on Sunday evening to participate in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, now underway.

The session’s high-level debate, in which some 140 leaders from around the world will take part, begins on Tuesday.

The foreign minister had reached Washington Sunday morning from Samarkand where he took part in the SCO’s Summit. He had to travel to Washington as he missed his flight to New York. He came to New York by road Sunday evening from Washington.

FM Bilawal was received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, Consul General in New York, Ayesha Ali, and officials of the Pakistan Mission to the UN and the Consulate General.

The foreign minister has a busy schedule, attending various high-level meetings and events, bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts, media and think-tank interactions, besides chairing the Group of 77 (developing countries) and China Annual Meeting of Foreign Ministers, OIC Annual Coordination Meeting of Foreign Ministers, and participation in the meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

APP/ift