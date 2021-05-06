WASHINGTON, May 06 (APP): Prominent Kashmiri leader Ghulam Nabi Fai paid high tributes to Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Chairman of the Jammu & Kashmir Tehreek-e-Hurriyet, who died in police custody in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Wednesday, saying he was a courageous leader.

“A man with a mission, he never placed personal considerations above the lofty aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” said Fai, who is the Secretary-General of Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum, an advocacy group.

Fai said he knew Sehrai Sahib, as he was commonly known, for five decades. Sehrai Sahib, he said, was a thinker, scholar and a gemstone of intellect and logic.

“Sehrai Sahib was in jail not because he was guilty of a crime but because he advocated and propagated the right of self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, which was pledged to them under United Nations Security Council resolutions as early as in 1948,” he said.

“He lectured about the Kashmir dispute, almost in every nook and corner of the State. He always pleaded that people’s wishes and sentiments must be respected and the Kashmir dispute has to be resolved under the United Nations Security Council resolutions.”

“The nation of Jammu & Kashmir will miss him greatly and deeply, as he never let the people of Jammu & Kashmir down,” Fai added.