DPM Dar winds up Iran visit after ECO ministerial moot

MASHHAD, Dec 03 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday departed here after concluding his two-day visit to Iran.

During the visit, he attended the 28th meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers besides meeting the participating leaders as well as the ECO Secretary-General Asad Majeed.

He also signed the Charter of the ECO Clean Energy Center – a flagship initiative of ECO in the energy sector to focus on research and development for innovative renewable clean Energy sources to combat climate change.

The senior Iranian government officials and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu saw off the deputy prime minister at the airport.

