28 C
Islamabad
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticTorch rally held to protest against canal projects
Domestic

Torch rally held to protest against canal projects

18
- Advertisement -
HYDERABAD, Apr 03 (APP):On the appeal of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Pakistan People’s Party Shaheed Benazirabad, City Nawabshah organized a torch rally against controversial canal projects. The rally was led by District President Muhammad Salim Zardari, Engineer Mir Muhammad Sial, District Information Secretary Rashid Chandio, City President Khan Bahadur Bhatti, City General Secretary Atif Zaidi, Mayor Qazi Rasheed Bhatti, City Information Secretary Asadullah Channa, People’s Youth District President Asad Zardari, Divisional President Akhtar Rind, Lala Arshad Khaskheli, and Miraj Gopang.
The rally commenced from Shiraz Chowk and after marching city roads concluded at Nawabshah Press Club, where a protest demonstration was held.
The participants raised slogans against the controversial canals and demanded the cancellation of the project.
Protesters declared that they stand firm in support of Sindh’s rights and are fully prepared for any future protests, in accordance with the upcoming April 4th announcement by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. They asserted that today’s massive protest serves as a clear message to opposing forces that PPP remains steadfast, like a solid rock, in defending the rights of Sindh.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan