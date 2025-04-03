Dumper kills woman, injures another in Toba Tek Singh accident

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP):A woman was fatally struck by a speeding dumper on Chichawatni road in Toba Tek Singh on Thursday afternoon after a horrific accident that also left another person injured.

According to rescue sources, the dumper collided with a motorcycle, killing the woman on the spot and injuring another person, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams and police rushed to the scene immediately, shifting the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital.

The police have taken the dumper driver into custody, arresting him in connection with the fatal accident.