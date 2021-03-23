NEW YORK, Mar 23 (APP):An array of top diplomats from friendly countries highlighted Pakistan’s active role at the United Nations and its positive contribution to the world body’s work when they joined a virtual event organized on Tuesday by the Pakistan Mission to the UN to celebrate the national day.

The more than an hour long proceedings opened with recitation from the Holy Quran, and followed by a fraternal message from the President of the UN General Assembly, Volcan Bozkir, who focused on Pakistan’s contribution to the UN peacekeeping operations, as one the largest troop contributors, its role in developing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its humanitarian side: hosting millions of Afghan refugees for decades.

Speaking either live or through video messages Ambassadors from China, Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Niger, the Kyrgyz Republic, Qatar, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan lauded the progress Pakistan in all fields since its independence and the prestige its enjoys internationally.

Most diplomats also praised Ambassador Munir Akram’s diplomatic skills, as also his role as the President of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

A prominent Kashmiri leader, Ghulam Nabi Fai, profusely thanked Pakistan for its moral, diplomatic and political support to the case of Kashmir and the struggle of the people for their right of self-determination. “We are deeply grateful.”

Earlier, a special Pakistan Day message from President Arif Alvi was read out by Consul General Ayesha Ali. The Deputy Permanent Representative to UN, Aamir Khan, read out Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message.

Ambassador Munir Akram, who presided over the ceremony, profusely thanked his colleagues for participating in the events and for their friendly sentiment for Pakistan.

“Pakistan has come a long way, as a strong, determined and forward-looking nation,” the Pakistan envoy said in his concluding remarks.

Pakistan was established through a democratic struggle for the right of self-determination for the Muslims of South Asia, he said, adding, “We remain committed to the humanistic values of tolerance and harmony espoused by our Father of the Nation” — Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Pakistan, Ambassador Akram said, would continue to call for the fulfillment of the promised right of self-determination by the people of Jammu & Kashmir who are legitimately struggling for their freedom from India’s brutal occupation.

“We salute their continuing courage and acknowledge their sacrifices they are making for their freedom.”

Pakistan, he said, desired friendly and peaceful relations with all its neighbours, based on the principles of mutual respect, sovereign equality, justice and reciprocity.

“Our priority is to improve economic and social conditions of our people. We can do so only if peace prevails in our region. We can best develop through cooperation and connectivity with all the countries of our region.”

At the outset a video prepared by the Pakistan Mission introducing leaders of Pakistan movement was screened.