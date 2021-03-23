Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sent greetings to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Pakistan Day and conveyed his best wishes to the people of Pakistan in dealing with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian Prime Minister in a letter, sent through the Indian High Commission at Islamabad, said “as a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with people of Pakistan. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative.”

The Indian prime minister who had earlier sent a message on Saturday of a “speedy recovery” to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is suffering from the coronavirus, said, “at this difficult time for humanity, I would like to convey my best wishes to you and the people of Pakistan for dealing with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.”