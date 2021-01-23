BEIJING, Jan. 23 (APP): The speakers at the online conference for the Promotion of Economic and Trade Cooperation of Xinjiang, China — Pakistan Session underlined that Pakistan and Xinjiang have achieved fruitful cooperation results, and it is believed that it’s time for both sides to make joint efforts to further strengthen the depth of development in the fields of mechanized agriculture, food processing, agricultural tourism, textile technology transfer and skills upgrading.

The conference was held by the Commerce Department of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China the other day, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Khashih ur Rehman, Additional Secretary/Executive Director, Board of Investment, Pakistan said on the occasion that textiles and agriculture are two high priority areas for the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in mutual cooperation.

“The Pakistani government has set up a separate joint working group under the framework of CPEC agreement to promote agricultural development, and cooperation among leading enterprises has made great progress.

The textile and clothing industry is the largest manufacturing industry in Pakistan. Pakistan has a complete textile value chain in which Chinese enterprises are quite welcome to invest.”

Xie Guoxiang, Minister Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan underlined that Xinjiang Autonomous region is located at the forefront of China and Pakistan and has great geographical advantages in bilateral cooperation.

He said that in recent years, Xinjiang has actively developed modern industrial systems such as deep processing of agricultural products, textile and clothing equipment manufacturing, energy and tourism, made significant progress in related industries, and created more cooperation opportunities with Pakistani partners.

Because of Xinjiang’s special geographical location and diversified industrial layout, the prospect of cooperation between Xinjiang and Pakistan will be amazing and bright.

Badar uz Zaman, Commercial Counsellor of the Pakistani Embassy in China stated that urban development and cooperation is the fulcrum and support of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the core project of connectivity.

“Just as Xinjiang is a tourist city, Pakistan has its own tourism advantages. In recent years, the number of tourists in Pakistan has increased significantly, and there is great potential for tourism development, which will provide opportunities for expanding Pakistan-China cooperation. Chinese investors can explore investment opportunities in a number of industries in Pakistan.”

Zhou Xiaosan, Vice Mayor of Karamay Municipal People’s Government, Xinjiang argued that, “Karamay is aiming to strengthen the exchanges and cooperation with Central Asia, Russia, Pakistan and other BRI countries and regions. In the future, Karamay City will continue to actively participate in the construction of CPEC by focusing on impeded trade and closer people-to-people exchanges.”

Ranbo, Deputy Commissioner of the Administrative Office of Kashgar, Xinjiang, mentioned that Kashgar is willing to make full use of the trade channel and air routes of Khunjerab Port and actively promote the facilitation of China-Pakistan trade development, improve the level of economic and trade cooperation, expand trade by allowing more Pakistani goods to enter the Chinese market through Kashgar.

The Cooperation Agreement between Xinjiang Silk Road Xidamen Technology Co.,Ltd and Belt & Road Consultants Pvt Ltd, Cooperation Agreement between Xinjiang Silk Road Xidamen Technology Ltd and Pak Link Enterprises were signed on the occasion.

B2B meetings between Chinese and Pakistani companies covering textile, logistics, chemical industry, machinery, agricultural products and foods were held.

Around 50 companies and 90 participants were present at the conference.