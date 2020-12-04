Chinese business communities seek for joint business ventures in Pakistan

BEIJING, Dec 4 (APP): A number of Chinese business communities on Friday expressed desires to start joint business ventures with Pakistani businessmen or businesses in Pakistan, said Mir Faisal Yaqoob, a Pakistani businessman who used to live in China from 24 years.

“We have already discussed with a few departments and business communities in China who want to do joint ventures or start businesses in Pakistan,” said Mir who came to China in 1996.

In 2001, he set up his own company in Yiwu. Before that, he was helping with his cousin’s business in Urumqi, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

“If we only talk about Pak-China trade, Urumqi is a hub for transportation. Xinjiang province is agriculture-based, so people are much involved in the agriculture business.

Other things are not very easily available in the market.” Mir described the difference between the two cities.

“Yiwu is a showroom for all of the commodities in China, where you can find products varies from needles to airplane parts.”

“Manufacturers like opening their showroom in Yiwu attracted visitors to come here. Businessmen can stay in Yiwu for only two to three days.

It can save a lot of time, which is the most important thing for trade,” he said.

Due to his business experiences in China, Mir was elected as the chairman of Pakistan China Chamber of Commerce some three years ago.

“If we make a team, we can do big things.

To make the team, we need supports from our government.

We can also help Pakistani manufacturers get a platform in China and improve Pakistan’s export. These are also the things we can do for our government.” he said.

“Pakistani government officials in China must keep in touch with the business community in China, especially the chamber of commerce and should work together. Then we can do big things for our country,” he suggested.