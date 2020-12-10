BEIJING, Dec 10 (APP): China’s leading AI company will launch an AI Outbound Calling System for Epidemic Prevention and Control in Pakistan against COVID-19.

“We are to launch an AI Outbound Calling System for Epidemic Prevention and Control in Pakistan next month as the second wave of coronavirus grips Pakistan,” noted iFLYTEK, a Chinese company well-known for its AI products and their sector-based applications, while attending the 12th China Overseas Investment Fair (COIFAIR for short) recently.

As per iFLYTEK, they are now collaborating with Pakistan’s National Center of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) and National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) to work on the AI Outbound Calling System for Epidemic Prevention and Control, which had revealed rapid and efficient actions of COVID-19 control during the pandemic period in Wuhan, China and South Korea, according to China Economic Net (CEN) on Thursdays.

Badar U Zaman, the Commercial Counselor of Pakistani Embassy in China, lauded iFLYTEK’s effort to explore the Pakistani market. “Pakistan is a big market and iFLYTEK’s products are doing very well. I visited the iFLYTEK before and in addition to translation machines, I was introduced with different technologies they are offering. They are very active in education, healthcare and translation.”

“iFLYTEK is bringing China and the world together and it is going to get a great success in Pakistan,” said Badar U Zaman, adding that Pakistan is very quick at adapting new technologies.

“Our Voice Chatbot from the AI Outbound Calling System will telephone users to quickly learn their physical conditions and provide healthcare suggestions. The system can quickly discover people at high risk of COVID-19 and the health center could immediately response if any to reduce the risk of infection and prevent coronavirus. People in close contact with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan would receive phone calls. And patients who have been treated and healed from COVID-19, will also receive follow-up calls and get registered,” said Mao Ning, DGM of South Asia District, International Cooperation Department, iFLYTEK.

They look forward to using this system and leveraging the AI technologies associated with the system to help the Pakistani government and agencies at all levels control and prevent the epidemic, he added.