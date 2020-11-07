China signs contracts to buy commodities from 15 countries including Pakistan

BEIJING, Nov 7 (APP): China’s State Development and Investment Corp has announced that it has signed procurement contracts with 20 foreign companies during the ongoing third China International Import Expo being held in Shanghai.

The purchase covers more than 20 kinds of commodities including grain, fruit, textiles and chemical products from 15 economies such as Pakistan, Cambodia, Indonesia and South Africa, according to China Daily on Saturday.

“The timely CIIE demonstrated China’s determination to continue to open up to the outside world.

At the same time, it reflected confidence from the international community in the prospects of the Chinese market,” said Bai Tao, Party secretary and chairman of SDIC.

China is committed to taking initiative in the mechanism of global sharing and enabling the global cooperation to be more flexible with an open mind and measures, Bai said.

“SDIC will continue to deepen cooperation in important fields and key industries with partners both at home and abroad, so as to share opportunities brought by the CIIE, go hand in hand and contribute to the promotion of global economic development and regional economic and trade exchanges,” he added.