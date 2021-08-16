China respects Afghan people’s choice amid changing situation: Spokesperson

BEIJING, Aug 16 (APP):China respects the Afghan people’s will and choice and hopes that statements made by the Taliban can be implemented to ensure a smooth transition and maintain security across the country, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.

“We noticed the statement from the Taliban yesterday saying that the war is over and they will start consulting the establishment of an open and inclusive Islamic government and will take responsible actions to ensure the safety of Afghan citizens and foreign diplomatic corps,” she said during her regular briefing which resumed after the summer holidays.

“We hope that the statement made by Taliban will be implemented to ensure a peaceful transition, stop violence and terrorism, and make sure that people can live freely and rebuild their homeland,” she said.

The spokesperson said the situation in Afghanistan has experienced major changes. The war in Afghanistan has lasted for over 40 years.

Stopping the war and realizing peace is the voice of the over 30 million Afghan people and the aspiration of international community and the regional countries.

When answering a question about whether China will recognize a Taliban government, the spokesperson said on July 28, China State Councilor Wang Yi held meetings with the political head of the Afghan Taliban Mullah Baradar and this delegation.

“China expects that an inclusive political arrangement that is acceptable to all Afghan people will lay the foundation for lasting peace in the country,” she added.

Hua Chunying said that based on fully respecting the national sovereignty of Afghanistan and the will of various factions in the country, China has maintained contact and communication with the Afghan Taliban and played a constructive role in promoting the political settlement of the Afghan issue.

China welcomes the Taliban promise that they will allow no force to use the Afghan territory to engage in acts detrimental to China and its expression of hope that China will be more involved in Afghanistan’s peace and reconciliation process and play a bigger role in future reconstruction and economic development, Hua said.

China will continue developing good-neighborly, friendly and cooperative relations with Afghanistan, she added, stressing the importance of adhering to non-interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs and pursuing a friendly policy toward the entire Afghan people.

To a question, she informed that the Chinese embassy in Kabul is still operating normally. The ambassador and embassy staff are still on their posts.

Most of Chinese nationals in Afghanistan on the arrangement of the embassy have left Afghanistan for China.

“Now there are still a few Chinese nationals left behind and the Chinese embassy is in close contact with them.

Now they are all safe. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and provide necessary service and assistance to our Chinese nationals,” she said.