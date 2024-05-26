CDA recovers 125 Kanals land in Sector I-12 anti-encroachment operation

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP):The Capital Development Authority (CDA) reclaimed 125 kanals of land and demolished over 75 illegal rooms using heavy machinery during an anti-encroachment operation in Sector I-12 on Sunday.
The Deputy Commissioner of CDA, along with officers from the Enforcement Directorate and others, participated in the operation.
The land recovered in Sector I-12 was retrieved from illegal occupants and subsequently transferred to the Sector Development Directorate.
The operation against encroachments will continue in the coming days, with Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa directing the retrieval of sectors’ land from illegal occupants and ensuring the completion of development work.

